From ‘it never happened’ to moral teachings on Facebook: Kolkata Metro’s flip-flop on thrashing of couple is an embarrassment

Under fire for not being able to provide adequate safety to passengers, Kolkata Metro Rail seemed unsure of its official stand in the recent incident of a couple being thrashed allegedly by co-passengers for “standing too close”. It all began on Monday when reports claimed that a couple travelling on the Kolkata Metro was thrashed for alleged public display of affection. Pictures of the same went viral the next day.

When FinancialExpress.com contacted Kolkata Metro officials, Indira Banerjee, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), said that the CCTV footage of the station premises did not show any untoward incident, practically denying any such incident taking place on the Dum Dum station. “Senior security officers again checked the CCTV footage of the station. It shows that as soon as the train stopped, the passengers deboarded the train and went out of the exit door. We have not seen any untoward incident. We want to probe the incident but without any complaint on the matter we can’t proceed.”

However, hours later, the Kolkata metro made a Facebook post saying that they are looking into the ‘alleged’ incident. “Dear commuters, we are trying to enquire into an incident which has allegedly taken place y’day at Dumdum Metro stn. No complaint has been lodged by anyone as yet .However we are trying to get to the bottom of it……. But we would like to make one thing very clear… that Metro Rly IS AGAINST MORAL POLICING, (sic)” it posted on its official page.

Thereafter came the biggest controversy when the department, in a Facebook comment, said that passengers were right in their alleged act of thrashing couple. “What wrong has been done by the passengers. Nothing,” the department said in a comment. It didn’t stop here and went on to suggest reason and some remedials for what happened. “It is the inevitable fallout of year-long vulgarity shown by a section of young generation. In Metro train, most of the young generation people do not know decency and good manner. To speak in English does not mean civilisation. Good qualities are totally lacking in young generation people and morality a distant dream. In their attitude, arrogance and ‘don’t’ care gesture are very evident. Not only in the Metro, but also in other places similar incident will happen if the young generation does not get themselves rectified,” the comment, now deleted, read.

As Financialexpress.com contacted the department once again, the official spokesperson said that Kolkata Metro has shared details of the incident with the Kolkata police and the department will hold a press conference over the issue later in the day.