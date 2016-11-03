From duplicate cell keys to Urdu scribbling, 8 SIMI activists wanted to take others along with them too

The sources in the prison also believe that their escape plan must have been made when two inmates from Block A and B were jointly being treated at the prison hospital. (PTI)

Following the Bhopal jailbreak, where 8 SIMI activists escaped and were later killed in an encounter, according to sources close to investigation, not just eight but all 29 Islamist radicals had planned to escape the jail on the eve of Diwali, reports HT.

According to HT, the initial probe into the incident reveals imprints of keys on prison toilet soaps, 17 duplicate cell keys and scribbles in the prison register saying, “We are coming on Deepawali.” The eight men who fled from the prison, first escaped their Block B and rushed towards the adjacent Block A to free other SIMI activists. However, the plan failed when their attempt was nullified by the security guards, report sources.

The sources in the prison also believe that their escape plan must have been made when two inmates from Block A and B were jointly being treated at the prison hospital. Moreover, a sweep through the other cells of which kept the remaining SIMI activists found at least two registers that, in Hindi and English state, “Hum Deepawali par aane waale hai” (We are coming to Diwali) along with other small notes in Urdu, reports HT.

The initial investigation also showed small sketches of a hillock and Urdu scribbling that were recovered from Block B of the Bhopal Central Jail. Along with this, dried meat and prawns were also recovered from the cells of the activists that according to sources, might have been their food after escape.

Meanwhile, the eight SIMI activists killed in an alleged encounter on Monday sustained gun shots in the head and chest, their lawyer claimed citing the postmortem reports.

“They were fired upon from the front and all of them sustained injuries in their head and chest, above the waist,” lawyer Parvez Alam told PTI claiming that he has seen the postmortem reports of the slain SIMI men. Repeating his claim that it was a fake encounter, he said that according to a Supreme Court ruling, police should fire below the waist.