From Denmark to Coimbatore: It’s return of the native

A 43-year-old man, who was adopted by a Danish-couple some 40 years ago, has come here in search of his roots and biological parents. Rajakumar, born to Ayyavu in 1975 and a resident of Thondamuthu near here, was handed over to the Blue Mountain Childrens’ Home and later adopted by the Danish couple when he was 18 months old.

The reason stated in the adoption order was that Ayyavu could not bring up the child after his father suffered a paralytic attack and his wife left him, said Rajakumar, who is now Casper Anderson, told reporters here. “After the district court order, I was sent to Denmark to Keld and Birtha Anderson under the guardianship act for adoption,” he said.

Stating that he had visited Coimbatore three years ago in search of his father, Casper said that with the help of the Netherlands-based Organisation Against Child Trafficking he has come to find the family and visit the birthplace.

“We learnt that Ayyavu had been living with his mother Mariammal near Karupparayan Temple near Linganoor. We were told by local people that after he sold his hut in 1986 no one saw Ayyavu or his wife in the area,” Casper, a graphic designer by profession, said. The organisation even contacted the former owner of the children’s home Mary Catharine, who also was not aware of the whereabouts of Ayyavu, he said.

This time, Casper has sought help from the media to spread his story and track any member of his family or relatives, as he wishes to see his mother, father, siblings and the others, before he leaves India on January 21.