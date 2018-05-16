From Delhi Metro service in Noida to network spectrum for defence forces: Key decisions by the Narendra Modi Cabinet today

(Image: ANI)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in the national capital on Wednesday and took several key decisions. These included the extension of Delhi Metro services to Noida Sector 62 and approval to the Trunk Infrastructure Components for Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Haryana. Besides, the government has also approved the Corpus for Micro Irrigation Fund with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Here are the key decisions taken by the Union Cabinet:

1. Extension of Delhi Metro services: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the proposal of extending the services of Delhi Metro from Noida City Centre to Noida Sector 62, the government informed today. The move will boost public transport facilities in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The project will cost around Rs 1,967 crores of which Centre will pay an amount of Rs 340.60 crores. The project will be completed in joint coordination by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

2. Development of Trunk Infrastructure Components for Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub: The CCEA has given its approval to develop Trunk Infrastructure Components for Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub. The Hub, known as ‘Freight Village’, will be built on 886.78 acres of land at Haryana’s Nangal Chaudhary under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project. The project will be completed in two phases. The government has sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 1029.49 crores for the development of Phase 1 by 2020-21.

3. Corpus for Micro Irrigation Fund: The Cabinet has approved the proposal to set up a dedicated “Micro Irrigation Fund” with NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). The proposal will be under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. The CCEA also approved an initial sum of Rs 5,000 crores for the project.

4. Setting up network spectrum for Defence forces: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval to set up a network spectrum for the Defence forces. The government has also approved a sum of Rs 11,330 crores for the project. The project will be implemented by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in a period of 2 years. The proposal aimed to boost communication capabilities of the Defence Forces.

5. Setting up AIIMS in Jharkhand’s Deoghar: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi has approved the setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Jharkhand’s Deoghar. The AIIMS will be set up under the Pradhan MantriSwasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The said AIIMS hospital will have- 750 beds, trauma centre facilities. There will be an Ayush department with 30 beds. Around 100 MBBS students can get admission in a year.

6. National policy for Biofuels: The cabinet has given its approval to the proposal of National policy for Biofuels 2018. The scheme will expand the scope of raw material for ethanol production by allowing the use of Sugarcane Juice and Sugar-containing materials. The proposal will reduce import dependency, clean the environment, additional income to farmers, lead to generate employment etc.

7. New Central University in Andhra Pradesh: The Union Cabinet has given its approval to set up a new Central University in Andhra Pradesh under the name “Central University of Andhra Pradesh”. The university will be built at Andhra Pradesh’s Ananthapur District. A fund’s worth Rs. 450 crore was also allocated by the government.

8. Setting up NIMHR at Bhopal: The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal of setting up the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. The government has approved a sum of Rs 179.54 for the first three years. The Cabinet has also created three Joint Secretary-level posts. The NIMHR will provide rehabilitation services to the persons suffering from mental illness.