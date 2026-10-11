Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stones for development initiatives worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, covering urban transport, highways, railways, ports, petroleum and education. The Prime Minister said the investments would strengthen connectivity, support industrial and commercial activity and create employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 15-km Poonamallee–Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. The corridor includes a 3.7-km double-decker structure and is designed to improve connectivity across Chennai’s western suburbs.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the projects would make digital travel easier and strengthen industry and trade. He congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu and said the initiatives would generate jobs for young people across the state.

IIT Madras brain research centre dedicated to the nation

During his visit, PM Modi also visited the brain research centre at IIT Madras and dedicated the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre to the nation.

He launched a scientific mission to map more than 100 human brains into three-dimensional atlases at cellular resolution. The Prime Minister also released C-STROKE, an atlas comprising more than 1,000 annotated microscopic sections from a stroke-affected brain.

The research initiatives are focused on advancing the scientific understanding of the human brain and stroke-related conditions.

PM Modi highlights cooperative federalism

The Prime Minister said his 25 years in public office had strengthened his faith in India’s people and the principle of cooperative federalism.

Recalling that he took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in October 2001, PM Modi said his approach had been guided by the principle of “state-development to country-development”.

He said his experience as chief minister helped him understand the expectations of individual states, while his tenure as Prime Minister had involved efforts to fulfil their aspirations.

PM Modi also recalled his interactions with former Tamil Nadu chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa during his time as Gujarat chief minister. As Prime Minister, he said, he had worked with Jayalalithaa, MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

He said that although governments had changed over the years, his commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development and the welfare of its people had remained unchanged. PM Modi added that he and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay were working to advance the state’s development.

Metro expansion a priority for urban development

PM Modi said urban development remained a priority and called for urbanisation to be viewed as an opportunity rather than a challenge. He added that efficient public transport could make daily life easier for residents.

The Prime Minister said improving transport infrastructure required more than widening roads and called for broader infrastructure development. He also pointed to the expansion of India’s metro network over the past decade.

According to the Prime Minister, metro services were available in five Indian cities in 2014, compared with 25 cities now.