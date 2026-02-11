By Rajiv Kumar — Chairman Pahlé India Foundation and former Vice Chairman NITI Aayog

For decades, Uttar Pradesh was shorthand for missed opportunities. The state sat at the heart of India’s demographic and geographic advantage, yet remained trapped in the unflattering acronym of BIMARU, backward, burdened, and perpetually playing catch-up. This unfortunate label is now being strategically and actively dismantled.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s first-ever Economic Survey, tabled ahead of the 2026 budget, marks more than a fiscal stocktake. It is a political and economic statement that UP is no longer asking for patience rather it is staking a claim.

What does the UP Economic Survey tell us?

The numbers tell a story of scale, but the shift is really about confidence. A projected Gross State Domestic Product of ₹36 lakh crore in 2025–26, growing at 12 percent, places Uttar Pradesh firmly among India’s fastest-growing large economies. This growth is part of a sustained trajectory that has consistently outpaced the national average. More strikingly, per capita income has doubled in eight years, rising from ₹54,564 in 2016–17 to nearly ₹1.1 lakh in 2024–25. Over six crore people have exited multidimensional poverty during this period. The inclusive nature of UP’s economic growth has many positive economic consequences.

The breadth and depth of this turnaround is making this moment different. Agriculture, long treated as a subsistence safety net, has emerged as a growth engine. Agricultural GSDP has surged 135% over the last eight years to ₹6.95 lakh crore, underpinned by record food grainproduction of 737 lakh metric tonnes 2024-25. Uttar Pradesh now leads the country in sugarcane, milk, and potato output. These numbers not only ensure food security, but also highlight sustained increase in rural incomes and value-chain expansion. At the same time, agriculture’s sheer dominance raises a hard question about what comes next. Size by itself won’t keep the growth engine running. Unless farm output is pushed up the value chain, through processing, exports, and diversification; the state will remain overly dependent on volumes and the unpredictability of weather. This is now being addressed.

Ground-breaking strides in industry sector

Industry, meanwhile, is where the state’s ambitions become unmistakably bold. Four successive ground-breaking ceremonies translating investment intent into action have aggregated commitments of nearly ₹50 lakh crore, with employment projections touching 10 lakh jobs. For a state often written off as administratively difficult, this is a sharp reputational pivot. Uttar Pradesh today has 47 lakh small and medium industrial units employing over 3 crore people. This leadership in MSMEs signals that industrialisation is not being confined to mega-projects. It is diffused, local, and politically resilient.

What really ties this story together is the rise of the services sector.IT and IT-enabled service exports crossed ₹82,000 crore in 2024-25, places UP in unfamiliar but welcome company of other successful states. Its rise as India’s fourth-largest startup hub is particularly striking given the state’s late entry into the ecosystem. The proposal for an AI City in Lucknow is symbolic. It signals UP’s intent to leapfrog, not merely catch up.

What makes this progress durable and sustainable is a robust and stable financial base built over the last eight years. A projected revenue surplus of 2.6 percent of GSDP, fiscal deficit capped at 3 percent, and own tax revenue nearing ₹3 lakh crore mark a departure from the old UP playbook of dependency and drift. The tripling of excise revenues in under a decade, along with the state’s lead in digital payments and Direct Benefit Transfers, speaks of a stronger administrative capacity. Becoming India’s largest state by active taxpayers is not just about scale; it signals deeper formalisation, higher compliance, and growing trust in the system.

Tightened law and order

The “bottleneck to breakthrough” narrative hinges on reforms implemented post-2017; tightened law and order, a visible crackdown on organised crime, and an overt push on ease of doing business. Properties worth over ₹4,100 crore seized from mafia-linked networks are not just law enforcement statistics, they send a signal to investors about rule of law, governance predictability and optimal regulatory control. Uttar Pradesh’s improved rankings on the index of business facilitation is not merely a shift in investor perception. It marks a conscious shift in policy design and its execution.

The long-term vision is even more aspirational. The state’s alignment with the nation’s Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, is being operationalised through hard infrastructure. Sixteen operational airports, with five international ones in the pipeline, seven expressways reshaping intra-state logistics, and a defence industrial corridor anchoring manufacturing depth have collectively redrawn UP’s economic geography. This is not incrementalism; it is structural re-engineering.

Export boost

The breakthrough is also characterised by UP’s newly developed success in exports. It has improved its ranking in the Central Government’s index of export preparedness and now tops the list of land locked states. This is amply reflected in more than doubling of exports from Rs 0.86 trillion in 2016-17 to Rs 1.86 trillion in 2024-25. This performance will surely be bettered in the coming years with the implantation of UP’s recently finalised export promotion policy, contributing to significant job creation across the state.

Uttar Pradesh’s economic survey does not claim the journey is complete. What it asserts, confidently, is that the direction has changed. The state is no longer defined by what holds it back, but by its dynamism. For India’s largest state, that shift alone decisively alters the national growth equation.

As the next few years turn investment promises into real jobs and new opportunities and as economic growth stays broad based across UP’s several regions, Uttar Pradesh’s shift from a lagging economy to a breakout one could stand out as one of India’s most significant development chapters. Not merely for the scale of the numbers, but because the state will finally begin to live up to its real potential.