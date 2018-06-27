From Bihar Health Minister to ‘Rudra – The Avtar’, Tej Pratap Yadav’s big ticket to Bollywood

Tej Pratap, the quintessential feisty leader, is set to make his mark in Bollywood. On Wednesday, he released a poster of his upcoming movie on Wednesday.

Politics, politicos and silver screen have an indelible connection in our country. While superstars joining politics is a common affair in southern states, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav is doing it the other way round, and how!

Tej Pratap, the quintessential feisty leader, is set to make his mark in Bollywood. On Wednesday, he released a poster of his upcoming movie on Wednesday. The 29-year-old, who did not even spare Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will make his Bollywood debut in a film titled “Rudra – The Avtar”.

In a blue tint poster, Yadav can be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses with the title of the film written in Hindi. The tagline also reads: “Coming soon”. He shared the poster of the film on his Twitter handle. Notably, this will not be Yadav’s first brush with celluloid. He played the role of Bihar chief minister in a 2016 Bhojpuri Film, “Apaharan Udyog”.

Image courtesy @Tej Pratap Yadav twitter

In India, instances of politicians becoming cine stars are rare. But Hollywood has ample cases where noted politicians have donned the role of an actor. We can safely say that Tej Pratap has joined an elite list of politicians who acted in films. Former US President Ronald Reagan was seen in Bedtime for Bonzo (1951), Republican senator John McCain, who famously conceded defeat to former American President Barack Obama, featured in Wedding Crashers (2005) and iconic anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela acted in Malcolm X (1992).

Tej Pratap’s tryst with drama is a well discussed topic in Bihar’s political circle. In 2017, Tej Pratap had decked up as Lord Krishna and was seen playing the flute to usher the new year. “A devotee in Vrindavan gifted me all this and asked me to wear them on New Year, so I am celebrating like this today,” he was then quoted as saying by ANI. Tej Pratap is known for visiting religious places frequently.

Even before Tej Pratap’s much-talked about wedding with Aishwarya Rai, party supporters came up with a poster in Patna which depicted Tej Pratap as Lord Shiva and Aishwarya as Goddess Durga. The poster also had Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and their second son Tejasvi Yadav in the background.