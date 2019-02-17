From Bhangra to mehndi: How India continues to dominate Global Village Dubai

While the Global Village is a big drawing point for Dubai tourism — this year’s edition started from October 30, 2018 — much of it is largely dominated by India. (Reuters)

A group of European tourists stand transfixed as they hear a Rajasthani lady sing “Khuda Gawa” while an Arab family tries ‘masala’ peanuts at the India pavilion in Global Village, the closest they can get to experience the culture abroad. Global Village is one of the world’s largest tourism, leisure, shopping and entertainment project, which houses cultures of more than 60 countries under one roof. While the Global Village is a big drawing point for Dubai tourism — this year’s edition started from October 30, 2018 — much of it is largely dominated by India.

In the current edition, there are nearly 27 pavilion from various parts of the world, including the US, China, Egypt, Turkey. But the largest pavilion is that of India, spreading across 11,000 square metre, a record India has been holding ever since the inception of the Global Village in the 90s. Sunil Bhatia, Managing Director of E4 Entertainers and organiser of the India pavilion at the Global Village, says in 1996, when the Global Village started during the Dubai shopping festival, only India had a pavilion. “We grew then and became the biggest. We don’t have the largest pavilion because we are the largest community but because our products are liked by all. That’s why we are sustaining so long amid all these stalls from several countries,” he told PTI.

What also helps, Sunil says, are various dance performances — from Bhangra to Bollywood — held in the arena, which captivate non-Indians and “transcend them into a culture they have seen from afar.” Every year there is a new theme for pavilion and for this year’s edition, it is Punjab. Inside the massive set up are local shops sourced from India. It becomes easier to source people from India and makes the pavilion more authentic as they do not require any trade licence to operate shops for five months on a visa granted by the Global Village.