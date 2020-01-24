From Anand Mahindra to Shah Rukh Khan, here’s why everybody is impressed by this maths teacher

The video shared by Mahindra received close to 60,000 likes and was shared by over 16,000 users.

Bihar: A school teacher’s innovative method of teaching mathematical tables has gone viral on social media. The two-minute-long video, which was posted by ‘Teacher of Bihar’, went viral after industrialist Anand Mahindra and superstar Shah Rukh Khan lauded the teaching skills of Ruby Kumari. Ruby, who teaches in Bounsi area of Bihar’s Banka district, uses a unique method of teaching maths tables by just counting on fingers. She made the calculation for kids so easy that one could calculate by just counting fingers.

Impressed by her skills, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra wished that she had been his maths teacher. He further said that he had never heard of the ‘clever shortcut’ that she uses to teach tables. “Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The video shared by Mahindra received close to 60,000 likes and was shared by over 16,000 users. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, shared the video and said that he would send the video to learning app Byju’s to include the method in its education program. While sharing the video, he said: “Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods.”

Following the appreciation from Shah Rukh Khan and Anand Mahindra, Ruby Kumari in a video message thanked them for liking and sharing her video and said that she was happy to know that the entire country was watching her video. She also thanked the ‘Teacher of Bihar’ group for providing her a platform to share her innovative method of teaching. Ruby said that she was hopeful that the students will now be able to attain education through such innovative skills without the burden of bags and classrooms.