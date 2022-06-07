‘Fringe is mainstream’: Oppn unimpressed as BJP firefights storm over Nupur Sharma’s remarks

Attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mitigate the damage through the suspension of party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the sacking of its Delhi unit media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal appears to have cut little ice with the Opposition which has termed the exercise as a sham. New Delhi’s attempts to dissociate from the remarks by the individuals in question, terming them as “fringe elements” have also found no takers.

Amid the diplomatic fallout with over a dozen Gulf countries condemning the remarks, Ambassador Deepak Mittal said the comments “do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements.”

The Opposition, which has now demanded the arrest of the ex-BJP leaders, has taken strong exception to the remarks by the MEA, stating that it acted only in the face of international pressure.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had earlier lodged a complaint that led to an FIR against Nupur Sharma, said that the suspension was a “sham”.

“FRINGE is MAINSTREAM. Backed by none less than @AmitShah. Is this why cops still haven’t arrested anyone? Suspension is a sham. Chota Savarkars were smug because of govt support. If Genocide Sansad gang was punished, BJP spokies wouldn’t have insulted Prophet PBUH on natl TV,” Owaisi tweeted.

FRINGE is MAINSTREAM. Backed by none less than @AmitShah. Is this why cops still haven’t arrested anyone? Suspension is a sham. Chota Savarkars were smug because of govt support. If Genocide Sansad gang was punished, BJP spokies wouldn’t have insulted Prophet PBUH on natl TV 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DKLKNrkYkK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 5, 2022

“20 crore Indian Muslims’ religious beliefs were insulted. Rather than addressing their concerns, Modi et al were more afraid of a foreign backlash. Very unfortunate,” he added.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that Sharma and Kumar were “not the original creators” of Islamophobia, adding that they were”trying to [be] more loyal than the king”.

“Domestic criticism did not impel the BJP to act against the two spokespersons. It was only the international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action,” the former Union minister tweeted.

Domestic criticism did not impel the BJP to act against the two spokespersons. It was only the international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 6, 2022

The Congress called the BJP’s move “placatory” and highlighted that it only came when the party’s government faced “threats from external powers”.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP of pushing India into a dark age of religious polarisation to “subserve its parochial political agenda in the short term”.

“Is the BJP sincere in course correcting? Is the BJP trying to atone for its immeasurable sins or is it more chameleon-like posturing?” he asked.

“BJP’s statement today saying, ‘strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion’ is nothing but a blatantly counterfeit pretence and sham attempt at damage control,” Surjewala tweeted.

“None less than the Prime Minister and the BJP Chief Ministers, of the ilk of Adityanath, have introduced a new political vocabulary of State sponsored division of society, i.e. ‘Shamshan-Kabristan’, ’80 versus 20′, ‘bulldozer’,” he said, adding that the language of politics during elections no longer centres around phrases like development, employment, progress, education, agriculture, irrigation, electricity, trade and business and infrastructure.

BJP’s statement today saying, “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion” is nothing but a blatantly counterfeit pretence & sham attempt at damage control.



This is what is called – “नौ सौ चूहे खा कर बिल्ली हज को चली”.



Our Statement ???? pic.twitter.com/d8M1GRtNFX — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 5, 2022

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Union government calling BJP spokespersons “fringe elements” is a joke.

“The way the BJP has adopted the phrase ‘Ghar Phoonk Tamasha Dekhna’ (making a spectacle after setting the house on fire), the head of every secular citizen of the country has bowed in shame. Now even non-resident Indians are coming under the grip of this fire. This fire should be doused immediately,” former Union minister Shashi Tharoor said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sharma’s comments, made in a TV debate nearly 10 days back, and Jindal’s now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some Arab countries.