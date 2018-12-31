Friendship between one family and Christian Michel time-tested and deep, says Amit Shah

By: | Published: December 31, 2018 7:16 PM

Targeting the Gandhi family, BJP chief Amit Shah Monday said the "friendship" between Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland deal, and the Congress' top leadership is "time tested and deep".

Amit Shah, Christian Michel, AgustaWestland deal, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, Enforcement DirectorateThe BJP president took an apparent swipe at the Gandhi family, saying people have heard of Zandu balm and Tiger balm — medicines used to relieve pain — but what is this “family balm” that every middleman wants.

Targeting the Gandhi family, BJP chief Amit Shah Monday said the “friendship” between Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland deal, and the Congress’ top leadership is “time tested and deep”. In a series of tweets, Shah also asked if Michel wanted details of his questioning by investigators to be passed onto “Mrs Gandhi”.

“Trails of the AgustaWestland Case…the SOS of Christian Michel. Does anyone know why Christian Michel passed on the details of questioning on Mrs Gandhi to his lawyer? Did he want them to be passed on to Mrs. Gandhi herself? Why?” he tweeted. Shah said Michel’s lawyer had admitted that the alleged middleman indeed passed paper to him and claimed that he thought it was a list of medicines.

Also read| Narendra Modi govt effects major rejig at CIC: Sudhir Bhargava is new chief, 4 Information Commissioners appointed

The BJP president took an apparent swipe at the Gandhi family, saying people have heard of Zandu balm and Tiger balm — medicines used to relieve pain — but what is this “family balm” that every middleman wants. “In any case, what must be told again and again is the Congress background of Michel’s lawyer. The so called expulsion remains a sham. He remains the conduit between Michel and Mrs Gandhi!” Shah said.

The Congress had expelled Aljo K Joseph, an office bearer in its youth wing, after he appeared as a counsel for Michel. “In national interest, Michel’s lawyer must tell us about the existence of documents of 2008, which make a reference to Mrs Gandhi. Evidently, the friendship between Michel and one family in India is time tested and deep,” Shah said.

A Delhi court had Saturday imposed restrictions on Michel, the alleged middleman in the purchase of VVIP choppers during the UPA’s tenure, meeting his lawyers in Enforcement Directorate’s custody. The directions were given after the probe agency said he was misusing legal access by passing chits to the advocates asking them how to tackle questions on “Mrs Gandhi”. The agency also claimed that he has spoken about “son of an Italian lady” and taken “Mrs Gandhi’s” name in reference to a query. The BJP has used this disclosure to attack the Congress, especially the Gandhi family.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Friendship between one family and Christian Michel time-tested and deep, says Amit Shah
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition