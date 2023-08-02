Fresh violence in Manipur, two houses torched in Imphal West

Unidentified people set on fire two houses that were abandoned in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Langol area. However, there were no injuries, reported PTI.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

According to an official, the incident took place at the time during the time gap between the change of guards in the area. The miscreants torched the houses as the army personnel were moving out and the CRPF personnel were moving in, he said.

The Manipur government has extended the curfew relaxation period by one hour in Imphal East and West districts in view of the law and order situation. The curfew relaxation period in the districts was now from 5 AM-8 PM.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Kom Union Manipur president Serto Ahao Kom was hospitalised after being physically assaulted allegedly by militants near Chingphei village in Churachandpur district on Tuesday night.

The north-eastern state ruled by BJP has been rocked by ethnic violence since May 3, claiming the lives of over 150 people.