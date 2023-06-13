As violence continues to simmer between Manipur’s Meitei and Kuki communities, one more person was killed on Monday in a firing incident in Lailoiphai area of Churachandpur district.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old N Muansang, a village defence volunteer. The area where this incident took place is located at the hill district’s border with Bishnupur district in the valley.

The person was killed on the same day that Governor Anusuiya Uikey, who is heading the 51-member peace committee announced by the Centre on Saturday, visited Churachandpur and went to three relief camps to take stock of the situation.

Also Read: Manipur violence: CBI takes over probe, forms SIT to probe conspiracy

Manipur violence

More than 100 people have been killed and over 300 have been injured as clashes ensued in Manipur that broke out in the state over a month ago.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since then, several waves of unrest have rocked the state.

While the Meitei community has demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to identify illegal immigrants, the Kuki community has demanded Kukiland, a separate state.

The Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces as violence escalated in the northeastern state.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Ambulance transporting injured child set on fire in Imphal, mother and son among 3 feared dead

Centre constitutes a peace committee

The central government has constituted a peace committee chaired by Manipur’s Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The members of the committee include the chief minister, state ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders of different political parties.

The committee will facilitate a peace-making process among various ethnic groups of Manipur, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups like the Kuki and the Meitei communities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also formed a 10-member special investigation team (SIT), under a DIG-rank officer, to probe six cases related to the Manipur violence, referred to by the state.

Also Read: Assam, Manipur CMs meet to discuss situation in violence-hit state