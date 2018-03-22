Fresh twist in Jayalalithaa death probe! Apollo chairman Prathap Reddy says all cameras at hospital were turned off during former CM’s stay

Amma was the only patient occupying the 24-bed intensive care unit.

In a big twist in the Jayalalithaa death probe, Apollo Hospital chairman Prathap C Reddy today revealed that all CCTV cameras in the hospital were switched off during the tenure of hospitalisation of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister. Speaking to media, Reddy said that all CCTV cameras in Apollo Hospitals were turned off during the 75-day hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa before her death on December 5, 2016. He also revealed that Amma was the only patient occupying the 24-bed intensive care unit. Reddy made his comments on the sidelines of a press conference of the Apollo International Colorectal Symposium 2018. Speaking to reporters, Reddy further said that the Apollo Hospitals has submitted all relevant documents to the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of inquiry probing her death.

A number of theories have surfaced regarding Jayalalithaa death. Recently, jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala Natarajan claimed that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister didn’t want to go to the hospital after she collapsed in the washroom of her Chennai home. Sasikala, a long time companion to Amma, also claimed that Jayalalithaa was videographed inside the hospital. In her affidavit retired judge Arumughaswamy Commission, Sasikala said some senior AIADMK leaders, including O Panneerselvam and M Thambidurai, were allowed to meet Jayalalithaa, a claim earlier denied by the leaders. She had also claimed that Jayalalithaa regained consciousness on the way to the hospital and asked where she was being taken.

Her affidavit adds that a severely stressed Jayalalithaa fell unconscious around 9.30 pm, 22 December, 2016. She was inside the washroom on the first floor of Poes Garden when the incident happened. “She called out to me for help. I suggested going to hospital, but she refused. She passed out and I called the doctor for an ambulance,” Sasikala has reportedly claimed in the affidavit.

In a 55-page affidavit, Sasikala also named a number of people who met or saw Amma inside Chennai’s Apolo hospital. In her list, Sasikala has also named governor CH Vidyasagar Rao among the people who had seen Jayalalithaa. Rao had claimed that he saw the AIADMK chief through a glass screen on October 22 and she waved at him.