Fresh trouble for Nirav Modi: Interpol’s Red Corner Notice for diamantaire – How it will affect him

The Red Corner Notice was issued to Modi on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation (File image: PTI)

In what can be termed as a fresh trouble for absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, the Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against the PNB fraud accused and his employee Subhash Parab. The Red Corner Notice was issued to Modi on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing over USD 2 billion PNB scam, according to officials. The case pertains to cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit worth over USD 2 billion (about Rs 13,000 crore) by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both absconding since the first week of January 2018.

What is a Red Corner Notice?

A Red corner notice is a request by a member country, to locate, and arrest an individual pending extradition. It is issued by General Secretariat of the Interpol. The Red Corner Notice is issued on the request of a member country’s National Central Bureau.

In Nirav Modi’s case, Interpol, on the basis of the charge sheet filed by CBI in a special court in Mumbai and the arrest warrant issued against him, has issued a Red Corner Notice against the fugitive. The Interpol has asked its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin. Police all around the world have been alerted.

However, the Red Corner Notice is not an international arrest warrant. Interpol cannot compel any member country to arrest an individual who is the subject of the Notice.

With the Red Corner Notice, bringing Nirav Modi back to India will likely become easier for the Indian investigative agency.

What is the importance of Red corner Notice?

The Red corner Notice gives international visibility to cases. Criminals and suspects are flagged to border officials, making their travel difficult. Countries can request and share critical information linked to an investigation.

Difference between Red and Blue Corner notices

The Red corner notice is issued to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition. While, a Blue corner notice is issued to collect information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.