Troubles appear to be mounting for former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the newly formed BJP-led government in the state has initiated a fresh investigation into an advertising company allegedly linked to the former Trinamool Congress chief, over suspicious transactions amounting to nearly Rs 635 crore.

This development adds to a growing list of challenges confronting Banerjee, who is already battling internal rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and facing legal scrutiny over alleged hate speech complaints filed against her during the recent Assembly election campaign.

Rs 635 crore under scanner

At the centre of the latest controversy is a Kolkata-based advertisement company reportedly promoted by businessman Ujjwal Sinha, who is believed to have close ties with Banerjee and her political circle.

Officials are examining nearly 20 high-value financial transactions routed through three bank accounts linked to the firm, with the total amount under scrutiny touching Rs 635 crore.

The newly-formed government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has reportedly flagged the matter as a possible case involving misuse of public funds, with senior officials viewing it as a potential large-scale financial irregularity.

It is reportedly said that the matter may soon be referred to the Enforcement Directorate for further investigation into possible money laundering violations.

Government suspects misuse of public money

News agency PTI reported that the probe is focused on understanding how such a large amount was transferred to the advertising agency over the last few years and whether state government funds were improperly routed through contracts awarded during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure.

The BJP government is believed to be treating the case seriously, with concerns that taxpayer money may have been diverted through advertising and publicity expenditure during the previous administration.

If evidence of financial wrongdoing emerges, the case could expand into a wider investigation involving state contracts, government spending patterns and possible violations under anti-money laundering laws.

Fresh legal trouble over alleged hate speech

The financial probe comes even as Mamata Banerjee faces fresh legal trouble on another front. A new police complaint has been filed against her in Kolkata over alleged communal remarks made during an election campaign event.

The complaint was lodged by Kolkata resident Tushar Kanti Das, who accused the former chief minister of making statements capable of disturbing communal harmony and affecting democratic norms.

Police officials confirmed that the complaint was initially registered as a “zero FIR”. The matter has now been transferred to Hare Street police station, where further investigation will take place.

This is not the first such complaint against Banerjee. In May, a lawyer in Siliguri had also filed a separate case accusing her of making hate speech during the election period.

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TMC faces growing internal crisis

The latest controversies come at a time for Banerjee, whose party is facing one of its biggest internal crises in recent years.

The TMC has been rocked by a wave of resignations and growing rebellion among senior leaders following the party’s poor performance in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. At least 19 dissident MPs have already formally communicated their breakaway move to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Among the prominent rebel leaders are senior MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, who are part of a dissident faction increasingly distancing itself from the party leadership.

Rebel MPs signal bigger split

The rebellion gained momentum after Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar recently confirmed that a group of nearly 20 MPs had jointly approached Parliament authorities seeking separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha — widely seen as a formal signal of a political split.

The move has intensified speculation over the future of the Trinamool Congress and whether more senior leaders may break away in the coming weeks.