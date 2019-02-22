Fresh trouble for BJP in Uttar Pradesh as ally Apna Dal threatens to ‘choose its own path’

Apna Dal had contested Lok Sabha elections 2014 in alliance with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. (File)

Hinting at a possible exit from the BJP-led alliance at the Centre, Apna Dal (S) convenor and Minister of State in PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet Anupriya Patel said that her party will now be free to choose its own path as the BJP leadership had shown no interest in resolving her party’s issues.

Apna Dal had contested Lok Sabha elections 2014 in alliance with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and registered a win on two seats – Mirzapur and Pratapgarh.

“We were facing some problems with the BJP and we had shared it with their party’s top leaders. We had given them time till February 20 to resolve the issues but none of the problems were solved. This shows that BJP has no concern for its allies and is not interested in them and hence Apna Dal (S) is now free to choose its own path,” news agency ANI quoted Anupriya Patel as saying.

The BJP ally had raised the alarm for the saffron party soon after RLSP led by Upendra Kushwaha quit the BJP-led NDA. Party’s national president Ashish Patel had said that its workers were not given due importance by the bigger allies, adding his party was not happy with the behaviour of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Anupriya Patel. In December last year, she advised the BJP to learn from its recent losses in state Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

However, Ashish Patel stated that his party is very much part of the NDA as of now and the future course will be decided by February end when the party convenes a meeting with its office bearers.

“We are part of NDA. We had some issues with Uttar Pradesh BJP, which we had raised in front of the central leadership. However, no action has been taken in that regard. Today we have decided that a meeting of core committee of our party will be convened on February, 28 and the future course will be decided,” he told ANI.

He further said that there is no conflict between his party and the BJP on the seat-sharing issue and he honestly wants PM Modi to get re-elected. At the same time, he showcased his unhappiness with the Uttar Pradesh BJP, saying it has to change its attitude. Apna Dal is not in talks with any other party to forge an alliance ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections 2019, he added.