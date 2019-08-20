Fresh trouble for Azam Khan: FIR against Rampur MP and family for usurping 86 bighas land classified as Enemy Property

Besides Azam Khan, the FIR also names Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima, his MLA son Abdullah Azam Khan and six others.

A fresh FIR has been filed against troubled Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan for allegedly usurping around 86 bighas of land classified as Enemy Property, a report in The Indian Express said. The fresh FIR was registered at Azim Nagar police station Rampur on Monday. Besides Khan, the FIR also names Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima, his MLA son Abdullah Azam Khan and six others. UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi name has also figured in the document.

SHO Amreesh Kumar confirmed that the case has been lodged for getting around 86 bighas of Enemy Property land transferred to the Shia Waqf board and then to the Jauhar Trust of which Azam is the president. Azam Khan is already facing heat for allegedly grabbing the government land and illegally constructing a boundary wall of his luxury resort Humsafar on it. The state Irrigation Department last week demolished the wall which it said was constructed over a nullah.

A large contingent of the police was deployed at the site to prevent any trouble during the demolition drive. The resort is located about 3 km away from the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University of which Azam Khan is Chancellor.

Last month, the Rampur administration had declared Azam Khan a land mafia after dozens of cases were filed against him for illegally grabbing agricultural land owned by farmers in his constituency during the SP’s regime to establish the Jauhar University. The Enforcement Department is also inquiring into money laundering charges related to donations from abroad in the university’s account.

Besides, he has also come police scanner following the recovery of around 2,000 books and manuscripts from the library of the university belonging to Madrasa Aaliya. Police have confirmed that books in the library of the university were stolen from the Madrasa Aaliya.