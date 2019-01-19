Fresh snowfall in Kashmir: Watch Srinagar receives fresh spell of snowfall today

Kokernag received 1.5 cm and Qazigund received 4 cm. (Source: ANI)

Kashmir continued to be in the grip of cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature in Srinagar city has brought a fresh spell of snowfall on Saturday. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius on Friday night, lower than minus 1.3 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

Fresh snowfall in most parts of Kashmir disrupted flight operations at the Srinagar airport. According to news agency PTI, there was fresh snowfall in the higher reaches as well as the plains, including in the summer capital on Friday night. The snowfall led to the cancellation of flights and delays at the Srinagar airport.

Higher reaches, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and other places, received moderate snowfall.

Watch Video:

While Srinagar recorded 4 cm snow, Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 9.9cm snow. Pahalgam, Kupwara received 1cm and 10 cm snowfall, respectively. Kokernag received 1.5 cm and Qazigund received 4 cm.

Movement of traffic was also affected on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. The highway remained open for one-way traffic while Srinagar-Leh and other roads remained closed due to the accumulation of snow.

Also Read: ‘Super Wolf Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse on January 20-21, 2019: Here is how you can watch it!

The minimum temperature was minus 2.0 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while the mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.0 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Pahalgam settled at a low of minus 4.4 degrees.

Kokernag town recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius while Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius last night.

Leh recorded minus 9.2 degree Celsius and Kargil minus 18.9 degrees as the minimum temperatures.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius while Batote recorded 3.9, Banihal recorded 2.3, and Bhaderwah recorded 1.3 degree Celsius.

According to the MET department’s all India weather warning bulletin, heavy rain or snow at isolated places very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on January 20. It also said that heavy rain or snow at a few places with very heavy rain or snow at isolated places likely in the state on January 21. MET warning also said that heavy rain or snow at isolated places likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand on January 22.