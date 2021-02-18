Fresh setback for Chirag Paswan after Bihar poll debacle, key LJP leaders may join JD(U)

Former LJP leader Keshav Singh has accused Chirag Paswan of running the party arrogantly and unilaterally.

Months after facing a debacle in the Bihar Assembly Election, the Lok Janshakti Party is faced with another revolt within. According to multiple reports, some of its key leaders are set to join the ruling JD(U). Notably, LJP chief Chirag Paswan had contested the Bihar polls against Nitish Kumar after breaking away from the NDA. Though the LJP had won just one seat, it had inflicted heavy damage to the JD(U) by cutting into the latter’s vote share.

According to reports, the LJP leaders will join the JD(U) in presence of RCP Singh. The LJP turncoats are reportedly being headed by Keshav Singh. Singh was removed from the LJP after he criticised Paswan following the defeat in Bihar assembly elections.

The list of leaders who may join the JD(U) also includes Rameshwar Chaurasiya, the former BJP heavyweight. He had joined the LJP just ahead of polls after his seat which he had lost in 2015 to RJD, went to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). He contested on the LJP ticket from Sasaram but lost. If reports are to be believed, he is also set to join the JD(U). These leaders will join the JD(U) at 2 pm today.

However, a senior BJP leader said that the BJP is like home for Chaurasiya hinting at his return to the party fold.

LJP spokesman Ashraf Ansari issued a terse statement yesterday saying that Rameshwar Chaurasiya was never an LJP man. Ansari said that Chaurasiya has always been with the BJP and had left the party for his political ambition.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, former LJP leader Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of running the party arrogantly and unilaterally. He said that he does not consult with senior party leaders before taking a decision.

Notably, a senior LJP leader and MP from Nawada, Chandan Kumar Singh met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently. Singh set the political space abuzz with people speculating that he could join the JD(U). However, Kumar insisted that nothing much should be read into his meeting with an MP of the LJP since members of Parliament and the state legislature call on him regularly over matters relating to their constituencies.