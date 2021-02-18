  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fresh setback for Chirag Paswan after Bihar poll debacle, key LJP leaders may join JD(U)

By: |
February 18, 2021 12:54 PM

According to reports, some key LJP leaders will join the JD(U) in presence of RCP Singh today.

LJP leaders join JDU RCP singhFormer LJP leader Keshav Singh has accused Chirag Paswan of running the party arrogantly and unilaterally.

Months after facing a debacle in the Bihar Assembly Election, the Lok Janshakti Party is faced with another revolt within. According to multiple reports, some of its key leaders are set to join the ruling JD(U). Notably, LJP chief Chirag Paswan had contested the Bihar polls against Nitish Kumar after breaking away from the NDA. Though the LJP had won just one seat, it had inflicted heavy damage to the JD(U) by cutting into the latter’s vote share.

According to reports, the LJP leaders will join the JD(U) in presence of RCP Singh. The LJP turncoats are reportedly being headed by Keshav Singh. Singh was removed from the LJP after he criticised Paswan following the defeat in Bihar assembly elections.

Related News

The list of leaders who may join the JD(U) also includes Rameshwar Chaurasiya, the former BJP heavyweight. He had joined the LJP just ahead of polls after his seat which he had lost in 2015 to RJD, went to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). He contested on the LJP ticket from Sasaram but lost. If reports are to be believed, he is also set to join the JD(U). These leaders will join the JD(U) at 2 pm today.

However, a senior BJP leader said that the BJP is like home for Chaurasiya hinting at his return to the party fold.

LJP spokesman Ashraf Ansari issued a terse statement yesterday saying that Rameshwar Chaurasiya was never an LJP man. Ansari said that Chaurasiya has always been with the BJP and had left the party for his political ambition.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, former LJP leader Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of running the party arrogantly and unilaterally. He said that he does not consult with senior party leaders before taking a decision.

Notably, a senior LJP leader and MP from Nawada, Chandan Kumar Singh met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently. Singh set the political space abuzz with people speculating that he could join the JD(U). However, Kumar insisted that nothing much should be read into his meeting with an MP of the LJP since members of Parliament and the state legislature call on him regularly over matters relating to their constituencies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Chirag Paswan
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Fresh setback for Chirag Paswan after Bihar poll debacle key LJP leaders may join JD(U)
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Election 2021: Amit Shah back in Bengal, to hold rallies in South 24 Parganas
2Kerala: BJP gets ‘Metro Man’ on board, E Sreedharan to join party on February 21
3Rail Roko protest: Farmer unions to block train movement today, heavy security arrangements in place