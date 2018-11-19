Fresh protest in Sabarimala

Fresh protest broke out at Sabarimala temple on the second day of the two month-long pilgrimage season as hundreds of devotees gathered at Nadapanthal area.
Due to early incidents of violence at the hill-top shrine, police have had imposed strict restrictions on devotees at Sannidhanam, including not allowing them to stay back in the night.
The devotees, who were asked to leave Sannidhanam gathered at Nadapanthal, a covered pathway to the hill-top shrine, formed a group and started reciting prayers.
Police was trying to pacify the protesters.
