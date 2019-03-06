Fresh lease of life for 6 death-row convicts after 16 years in jail after SC reverses own order

The convicts have already spent 16 years in jail. (File/PTI)

In a rare case of judicial reversal, the Supreme Court on Tuesday six death-row convicts after revisiting its 10-year-old decision in a case of the murder of five persons and rape of a woman and her daughter. The top court held that the jailed men were wrongly implicated. The convicts have already spent 16 years in jail.

Deprecating the manner in which the police conducted the probe in the matter, the court directed the Maharashtra government to take disciplinary action against officials whose “lapses” allowed the real culprits to go scot-free.

The acquittal came 16 years after the arrest of Ankush Maruti Shinde, Rajya Appa Shinde, Ambadas Laxman Shinde, Raju Mhasu Shinde, Bapu Appa Shinde and Suresh Shinde for the murder of five members of a family and the rape of one of them at Bhokardhan in Maharashtra’s Jalna district on June 5, 2003.

Ordering a reinvestigation, a bench of Justices A K Sikri, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah also pulled up the state police, which probed the crime and the prosecution, for botching up the case, The Indian Express reported.

“The conviction and sentence imposed by the High Court cannot be sustained. The prosecution has failed to prove the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Therefore, we have no other alternative, but to acquit the accused for the offences for which they are convicted,” it said.

Initially, the six accused were awarded death sentence by the trial court after which they had approached the high court. The high court, while deciding their appeals, had affirmed the death sentence awarded to three out of the six accused. It had commuted to life term the capital punishment given to the other three accused by the trial court.

After the apex court’s 2009 verdict, the top court had allowed the convicts’ plea to be heard afresh and pronounced its verdict on Tuesday. In 2009, a two-judge bench of the apex court had allowed Maharasthra’s appeal and awarded death penalty to three accused, who were earlier sentenced to life term by the Bombay High Court, and had also upheld the capital punishment given to other three.

The bench directed the state government to pay Rs five lakh each to the six accused and asked the sessions court to ensure that the amount is used for their rehabilitation.

The bench directed the chief secretary of Maharashtra to enquire into the matter and take departmental action against erring police officials, who are still in service, for their “sheer negligence and culpable lapses”.

According to news agency PTI, the bench said, “We direct the Chief Secretary, Home Department, State of Maharashtra to look into the matter and identify such erring officers/officials responsible for failure of a prosecution case, on account of sheer negligence or because of culpable lapses, real culprits are out of the clutches of law and because of whose lapses the case has resulted into acquittal in a case where five persons were killed brutally and one lady was subjected to even rape.”

The apex court said there was a serious lapse on the part of the investigating agency, which has affected the fair investigation and fair trial, and it was of the opinion that the same was violative of fundamental rights of the accused under the Constitution.