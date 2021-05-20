  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fresh FIR against Sharjeel Usmani over objectionable ‘Jai Shree Ram’ tweets

Updated: May 20, 2021 12:42 PM

Sharjeel Usmani has recently posted several tweets demanding justice for a Muslim gym trainer who was killed in Mewat, Haryana.

Sharjeel Usmani FIRPune police had registered a case against Usmani under IPC Section section 153 (A) earlier this year. (Photo: Sharjeel Usmani/Fb)

Maharashtra’s Ambad police station has registered an FIR against Muslim youth leader Sharjeel Usmani who is known for making controversial remarks. The police registered a case against the former Aligarh Muslim University student leader for allegedly posting tweets with objectionable content related to Lord Ram. The case was registered in Maharashtra’s Jalna district.

The complaint was made by Ambadas Ambhore of Jalna who works with the Hindu Jagran Manch. In his complaint, he alleged that Usmani used disrespectful words for Lord Ram in some of his recent posts on Twitter and hurt religious sentiments.

Based on the complaint, the Ambad police registered a case against Usmani yesterday under Indian Penal Code Section 295-A (malicious act outraging religious feelings) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Notably, Sharjeel Usmani has recently posted several tweets demanding justice for a Muslim gym trainer who was killed in Mewat, Haryana. Usmani claimed that the trainer was lynched by the Hindu mob.

“Aasif Khan, a Muslim gym trainer from Mewat district, Haryana, was lynched to death by Hindu vigilante groups on Sunday night, after forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Raam”, a prayer turned war-cry by the Hindu nationalist militants,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he reiterated that Jai Shree Ram is a war cry for killing Muslims.

https://twitter.com/SharjeelUsmani/status/1394286725791305730 

The case will be transferred to the Jalna cyber department, said a police official.

Earlier this year, Pune police had registered a case against Usmani under IPC Section section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground religion, etc) for his speech during the Elgar Parishad conclave held on January 30. Usmani had approached Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

