Fresh clashes between ABVP-left student parties reported from JNU; Delhi Police registers FIR

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the incident.

Students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and those associated with left parties like AISA, SFI and JNUSU were involved in a fresh clash last night with both parties accusing each other of violence. The clash erupted when they allegedly got into an argument over organising a programme at the student union hall in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, said Delhi police today. Several students were reportedly injured in the clash. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) accused each other of violence.

“The Left has once again shown their true face by attacking the ABVP workers meeting in JNU. ABVP strongly condemns the attack on JNU workers and demands from JNU Administration and Delhi Police to take strict action against such chaotic and goonda elements,” said the ABVP on Twitter.

जेएनयू में बैठक कर रहे अभाविप कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमला कर वामपंथियों ने एक बार फिर अपना असली चेहरा दिखाया है। अभाविप, जेएनयू में कार्यकर्ताओं पर हुए हमले की कड़ी निन्दा करते हुए जेएनयू प्रशासन और @DelhiPolice से ऐसे अराजक व गुंडा तत्वों पर कठोर कार्रवाई करने की मांग करती है। pic.twitter.com/qcGycOcG44 — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) November 15, 2021

The ABVP Delhi alleged ‘campus naxalism’. “In yet another instance of Campus Naxalism, Left parties violently attacked a peaceful meeting of ABVP activists in JNU earlier tonight. Finger of a MA student was broken in this brutal assault, a Divyang student was manhandled, and various ABVP activities were hit,” it said.

In yet another instance of Campus Naxalism, Left parties violently attacked a peaceful meeting of ABVP activists in JNU earlier tonight. Finger of a MA student was broken in this brutal assault, a Divyang student was manhandled, and various abvp activities were hit@abvpvoice pic.twitter.com/Q8RyIa0age — ABVP Delhi (@ABVPDelhi) November 14, 2021

JNU Students’ Union president and SFI activist Aishe Ghosh accused the ABVP of unleashing violence. “ABVP’S GOONS UNLEASHED VIOLENCE IN JNU TODAY. Time and again these criminals have unleashed violence on students and have disrupted campus democracy. Will the JNU Administration still be silent? Will no actions be taken on the goons? Photos of students attacked today,” alleged Ghosh.

ABVP'S GOONS UNLEASHED VIOLENCE IN JNU TODAY. Time and again these criminals have unleashed violence on students and have disrupted campus democracy. Will the JNU Administration still be silent ? Will no actions be taken on the goons ? Photos of students attacked today. pic.twitter.com/ZnkjZ10Vhq — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) November 14, 2021

AISA national president and former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said, “True face of ABVP, who after illegally occupying JNUSU Union room yesterday despite prior booking of the room by another organisation, when asked to leave. They started attacking JNU students! ABVP only knows violence. Join JNUSU march at 5.30pm against ABVP violence in campus.”

True face of ABVP, who after illegally occupying JNUSU Union room yesterday despite prior booking of the room by another organisation, when asked to leave. They started attacking JNU students! ABVP onlys knows violence. Join JNUSU march at 5.30pm against ABVP violence in campus pic.twitter.com/dpFVQKWmvX — N Sai Balaji | ఎన్ సాయి బాలాజీ (@nsaibalaji) November 15, 2021

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the incident. According to a statement by the left student bodies, an organisation had booked the student union hall for November 14, the birth anniversary of the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, for a programme and had put up posters in this connection. However, when the organisers reached the hall to begin their programme late in the evening, they found the place to be occupied by some 15 members of the ABVP. An argument over vacating the hall lead to clashes with the JNUSU alleging that the ABVP activists resorted to the violence.

The ABVP, on the other hand, claimed that the left parties assaulted students for holding a meeting at the student activities centre, also called Teflas.

“The JNUSU and the left parties have brought out the decree that only JNUSU president can give permissions for using the student activities centre. And, to impose this, they resorted to collective violence on ABVP activists having a peaceful gathering in the Teflas,” the ABVP said in a statement.

According to PTI, the police said they acted as soon as they received information about the incident. “Police responded to the call swiftly. We did not find any quarrel taking place on the spot. On inquiry, it was learnt that heated arguments took place between two groups of students,” said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Southwest.