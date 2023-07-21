Fresh blow to Sharad Pawar as all NCP MLAs in Nagaland pledge support to Ajit Pawar

In yet another setback for NCP founder Sharad Pawar, all seven MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party in Nagaland have pledged their support to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Amid the ongoing power tussle within NCP, the 7 MLAs on Thursday stated that all party workers in the Nagaland NCP office will also extend support to Ajit Pawar.

Also Read: No discussion on politics, says Ajit Pawar on meeting with Sharad Pawar

“After discussions and deliberations, the entire state executive of the Nagaland Nationalist Congress Party and the office bearers of the districts have decided that they will work under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel,” the MLAs said in a release.

Earlier in the month, Ajit Pawar along with eight other MLAs including senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Dilip Walse Patil, joined the Maharashtra Shiv Sena and BJP alliance government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray holds ‘courtesy’ meeting with Ajit Pawar, says ‘asked him to do good work’

Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and now shares the post with Devendra Fadnavis.

In a parallel event in 2019, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde led a vertical split in Shiv Sena under then CM Uddhav Thackeray. This led to the collapse of the government last year and later joined hands with BJP to form a new government.