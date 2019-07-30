Fresh blow to Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh resigns from House, likely to join BJP

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh resigns. He was a member of the Upper House from Assam.

The Congress party suffered a fresh blow on Tuesday with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh tendering his resignation as a member of the Upper House, news agency ANI reported. Singh was a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam and was elected to the Upper House in April 2014. His tenure was slated to expire in 2020. It is being speculated that the Congress leader may switch sides and join the BJP soon.

Sinh hails from the Amethi royal family. He was twice elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the 1980s and held ministerial posts. In 1990, he became a member of the Rajya Sabha and in 1998 he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Amethi. In 2009, he was again elected to the Lok Sabha from Sultanpur.

Sinh is the son of Raja Rananjay Singh. He married his first wife Garima Singh in 1973, with whom he has a son and two daughters. The couple divorced in March 1995. Sinh then married Ameeta Singh in April 1995 and adopted her daughter from her previous marriage.

His first wife Garima is a BJP leader. She is a member of the UP Legislative Assembly. She had won the Assembly polls from Amethi seat in 2017.