Fresh ally woes for Narendra Modi! Upendra Kushwaha joins Paswan, Athawale for NGT chief removal

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday demanded removal of Justice (Retd.) AK Goyal as the new chief of National Green Tribunal. Goyal had pronounced a judgment on the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act recently. The Dalit groups had carried out huge protests against the verdict.

“We are assuring people that we won’t let them suffer because of Justice Goyal’s decision (on SC/ST Act), but his appointment as NGT chairman has sent a very wrong message… I support the demand of his removal from the post of NGT chairman,” Kushwaha was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, two more allies of Bharatiya Janata Party – Republican Party of India and Lok Janshakti Party – had already raised an alarm on the development. RPI chief and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale has said that Goel had given a wrong judgment on the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and hence, his appointment as NGT chairman is not appropriate. “Justice Goyal had given wrong judgment on SC/ST Atrocities Act. I don’t think it is appropriate to appoint him as NGT chairman. I am a part of NDA, but I demand that he should be removed from that post. He has hurt feelings of Dalits,” Athawale was quoted as saying by ANI.

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan has also written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the matter. He has said that the All India Ambedkar Mahasabha (AIAM), a Dalit rights coalition, has sought removal of Justice Goel from the post.

LJP chief’s son, Chirag Paswan, in a separate letter to the Prime Minister, has reiterated these demands. “To prevent a repeat of the April 2 episode (when Dalits called a nationwide protest), the government should immediately dismiss Justice A K Goel from the post of NGT chairman,” Chirag had said.