Frequent flyer arrested for stealing from aircraft

A frequent flyer, Kapoor reportedly started stealing in order to fund his lifestyle (Representational image: Reuters)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi police for stealing from airplanes and airports. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Delhi-resident Rajesh Kapoor was going for a two-way trip from Delhi to Srinagar and was travelling under the alias of Sachin Gupta.

A frequent flyer, Kapoor reportedly started stealing in order to fund his lifestyle after he was unable to contribute to expanding his father’s business. This is not the first time Kapoor who is a resident of Lajpat Nagar area of south-east Delhi has been arrested. He was also arrested in 2007 after in-flight CCTV camera showed him allegedly stealing from the cabin baggage, the HT report said.

Rajesh Kapoor, who is a class 12 drop-out, has been charged about a dozen times for stealing in aircraft — five cases of stealing at two railway stations in the national capital – Nizamuddin and New Delhi railway stations and six cases in theft in aircraft. Kapoor has also been blacklisted by IndiGo and Vistara for his alleged habit of stealing, DCP-Delhi Airport Sanjay Bhatia told HT.

This time, he was caught by the vigilant duty manager of Vistara airlines who reported to police that they had caught a passenger who had used the same flight to return but under a fake name. According to the report, Kapoor had forged his Aadhar card and took a flight under a false name in order to steal from cabin bags of other passengers. However, vigilant cabin crew caught him after noticing suspicious behaviour by Kapoor.