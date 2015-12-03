Frequency of 450 Indian Railways trains to be reduced in January-February due to fog

The frequency of more than 450 Indian Railways trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto will be reduced during the January-February period next year due to foggy weather which is expected to hit north India.

Keeping the fog situation in mind, Railways have chalked out a plan to deal with the situation by reducing frequency of 458 trains by one day to three days a week from January 8 to February 28, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

Foggy season severely reduces mobility of freight and passenger trains owing to impaired visibility by the drivers and safety protocol entailing speed restriction that are put in place in the fog affected areas.

However, unlike previous year, no Shatabdi or Rajdhani trains have been fully cancelled.

Frequency of weekly, bi-weekly, tri-weekly, and 36 pairs daily popular trains have been have been left intact and unchanged during the period.

Frequency of only those trains that run daily or up to 4 days a week have been reduced by 1 to 3 trips a week so that services remain available on fog affected sector on any given day.

Frequency reduction is being done to adjust with the late running of trains due to fog, said the official.

Frequency of Rajdhani trains have been reduced by only 1 trip a week. Week-end trips of important trains have not been cancelled to the extent feasible.

Premier services like Kolkata Rajdhani, Patna Rajdhani, Sealdah Rajdhani, Dibrugarh Rajdhani, Bangalore Rajdhani, Jammu Tawi Rajdhani, Mumbai Rajdhani, Bhopal Shatabdi and Bhubneshwar Rajdhani will have one trip less in a week during the period.

While the frequency of Kanpur Shatabdi will be reduced by three days, Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi, Ludhiana Shatabdi and Chandigarh Shatabdi will be reduced by one day in a week.

There will be two-day reduction in a week for Lucknow Shatabdi, Kalka Shatabdi, Amritsar Shatabdi, Ajmer Shatabdi, Dehradun Shatabdi, Jaipur-Agra Shatabdi, Kathgodam Shatabdi, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi and Howrah-Patna JanShatabdi.

Services of Haridwar-Amritsar JanShatabdi, Dehradun-New Delhi JanShatabdi, New Delhi-Una Himachal JanShatabdi, Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin JanShatabdi will be cut by two days in a week during January-Februray period due to anticipated fog.