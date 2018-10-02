French minister Brune Poirson to visit India on Tuesday to attend inaugural General Assembly of ISA

French Minister Brune Poirson. (Reuters)

French Minister Brune Poirson will embark on a two-day visit to India from Tuesday on the occasion of the inaugural General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and hold talks with Indian ministers. The inaugural General Assembly of the ISA will be inaugurated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The Founding Conference of the ISA was jointly hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron here in March this year. The ISA, formation of which was initiated by India and France, aims to bring all countries together for cooperation on solar energy. According to an official statement, “On Wednesday, Poirson along with Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh will co-chair the First Assembly of the ISA.”

Giving an impetus to the alliance, over 40 countries will be represented at the ISA Assembly, including 26 at the ministerial level, it said, adding all ISA stakeholders will be present to review the rules and regulations governing the running of the alliance, its work programmes as well as ongoing initiatives.

The junior environment minister of France will also hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from ISA member countries. Poirson will open the Re-Invest session on ‘Renewable energy’s new technological frontiers’, highlighting Indo-French partnership in this area.

According to the statement, she will also visit the French pavilion at the expo, accompanied by a delegation of French companies, including high-level executives from EDF, Engie, Total and Technique Solaire.

Poirson will hold discussions with Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and also meet Upendra Tripathy, the Interim Director General of ISA, as well as heads of noted think tanks working on climate change and environmental issues.