French minister Brune Poirson co-chairs first assembly of International Solar Alliance

French minister Brune Poirson

French Minister Brune Poirson Wednesday co-chaired the first session of General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) here and discussed ways to produce results swiftly. The assembly was inaugurated Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

A decision-making body, the General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance, was a fundamental phase for accelerating the deployment of solar energy in intertropical countries, particularly in Africa. Forty-six countries were represented, 24 by their ministers, according to an official statement.

The member countries convened to take decisions aimed at strengthening the organisation’s governance, appointing the director general of ISA, defining the rules and regulations for the ISA’s functioning as well as its budget and setting the work plan for the coming months, it said.

Summing up the proceedings, Poirson said, “We reviewed the Solar Alliance’s work programme, its initial outcomes, and orientations for the coming year. Our aim is to have this new international organisation produce results very swiftly. Of the 1 billion euros of investments to be made by 2022 as announced by President Emmanuel Macron, 800 million euros have already been committed. We are endowing ourselves with the means to attain our ambition.”

The member countries also decided to expand the geographic perimeter of the ISA to encompass the entire world so as to meet the demand of numerous countries that are not situated in the intertropical zone but are desirous of joining the project.