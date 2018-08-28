French citizen dies under suspicious circumstances in Manali

Manali (File photo)

A French citizen died today under suspicious circumstances after allegedly jumping from a hotel’s window in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district today, the police said.

Alexis Pinguet (42) sustained head injuries and was taken to a hospital in Manali where the doctors declared him brought dead, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri told PTI. He was staying at the Manali hotel with his male French friend, Martail Pagniez, since August 25, she said. It is not clear whether it was an accident or a suicide, she said.

The French embassy and his family members have been informed about his death, she said, adding further action would be taken after recording statements of his family members. The police have initiated investigation on the basis of Martail’s statement, the SP added. She said Martail’s movement has been restricted and he has been asked not to leave Manali till further directions. Alexis was in India on a tourist visa issued to him on August 12 which was valid upto October 10 this year, she added.