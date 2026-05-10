Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to adopt ‘global crisis time’ economic discipline citing the need for collective public participation and responsible consumption to deal with the economic pressure of the ongoing global crisis and rising fuel prices.

Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, the PM called for a return to Covid-era work practices and a conscious temporary reduction in foreign spending. Linking individual consumption to national economic security, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to reduce the country’s dependence on expensive fuel imports.

Focus on energy austerity

The Prime Minister emphasized that remote work and public transport are now tools for economic defense. He urged citizens to pivot away from private vehicle use to cool the impact of rising global oil prices.

“We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again. We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally,” PM Modi said.

In his address to the people of Hyderabad, PM Modi urged citizens to use public transport wherever possible. “Use metros wherever available… All of this will reduce dependency on petrol and diesel, and thereby cut the dependence on foreign currency,” he noted.

In a bid to reduce the dependence of the Indian masses on imported petroleum, PM Modi also recommended Indian households to adopt a more healthy cooking routine by reducing the usage of edible oil by 10%. “This will not only help the nation during these times but also improve the health of your family,” the PM added.

Wedding season: The call for ‘gold discipline’

Another critical measure recommended by the Prime Minister to help India during the ongoing global crisis was to hold off on purchases of Gold for wedding seasons. Despite the cultural importance of the metal during festivals and ceremonies, the PM sought a year-long freeze on purchases.

“Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively. In the national interest, we must resolve not to purchase gold for a year, no matter how many functions we have scheduled at home,” PM Modi stated.

As per a PTI report, PM Modi had called for this measure as India’s traditional affinity for gold has remained somewhat a consistent drain on the nation’s forex shield.

By urging families to defer gold acquisitions even for upcoming weddings, the Prime Minister signaled that the battle against war-induced inflation would require a collective shift in household financial priorities.

The Prime Minister said patriotism was not limited to sacrifice on the battlefield, but also involved fulfilling responsibilities during difficult economic conditions.

“In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication,” he said.

Travel freeze: Remembering the ‘Vocal for local’ chant

With global supply chains disrupted, the Prime Minister framed “Vocal for Local” as a strategic necessity rather than just a cultural slogan. He asked citizens to audit their daily use of foreign goods and postpone international leisure.

“The growing culture of weddings abroad and vacationing abroad is becoming prevalent. We must decide that during this time of crisis, we should postpone travelling abroad for at least a year,” he said.