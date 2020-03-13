Freedom will be complete when Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti are released: Farooq Abdullah

Earlier in the day, the state administration revoked the detention of Abdullah, who was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act. (ANI)

Hours after the government revoked his detention, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah stepped out of his home and said that he was grateful to people of the state and political leaders across the country who spoke for freedom. However, he said that freedom will be complete when all leaders are released from the detention which has been in effect since August 2019. He was referring to Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti who are still under detention and kept at two different locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking for the first time after his release, Farooq Abdullah said: “I am grateful to people of the State and all people in the rest of the country who spoke for our freedom. This freedom will be complete when all leaders — Omar, Mehbooba ji and all the other leaders who are in the prison in the state or outside the state are released. I hope the Government of India will take action soon to release everyone”. Abdullah, however, did not take any questions and said that he would speak on political issues only after all other leaders are released.

#WATCH NC MP Farooq Abdullah released from detention, says," I'm grateful to people of the State&all leaders&people in the rest of the country who spoke for our freedom. This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope GoI will take action to release everyone". pic.twitter.com/zKS6EamydV — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, the state administration revoked the detention of Abdullah, who was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The National Conference president was among the hundreds of leaders who were taken into custody just hours before the central government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. His son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest the night before the Centre moved against Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh.

In the past few months, the central government has released a number of leaders from the valley and assured that more people will be released based on periodic assessments of the situation on the ground. While Farooq Abdullah is out, the administration is yet to communicate on the release of Omar and Mehbooba Mufti.