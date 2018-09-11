Freedom fighter Goura Chandra Mohapatra passes away

Mohapatra, who was jailed during Quit India Movement in 1942, was suffering from old age related ailments.

Veteran freedom fighter Goura Chandra Mohapatra passed away at the age of 104 at Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital Tuesday, family sources said. Mohapatra, who was jailed during Quit India Movement in 1942, was suffering from old age related ailments. He is survived by wife Mira Devi, four daughters and nine sons. Mohapatra was the son of poet ‘Kantakabi’ Laxmikanta Mohapatra, who penned the famous song “Bande Utkal Janani.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Mohapatra’s death and described him as a “true Gandhian”, who dedicated his entire life for promotion of Gandhian values. He had dedicated himself for social upliftment. “In his death, we lost one of the last pillars of freedom movement. I convey my deep sympathy to the bereaved family,” Patnaik said.