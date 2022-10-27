Freebies meant to woo voters, welfarism is policy intervention, BJP’s reply to EC

Making a distinction between freebies and welfarism, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suggested in a reply to the Election Commission of India that parties should place emphasis on voter empowerment and capacity building rather than increase the dependency of people, news agency PTI reported, citing a party source.

In its reply, the BJP said that while freebies are meant to lure voters, welfarism is a policy intervention for inclusive growth.

The BJP spelt out its stance on the issue in response to the poll body earlier this month. The ECI had sought view from all political parties on its proposal to amend the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). It had also asked political parties to provide authentic information to voters on the financial viability of the election promises.

“The BJP has suggested that emphasis should be on empowering voters, increasing their capacity, imparting them skills to raise country’s human capital,” a party leader involved in the process of drafting the reply told PTI.

“The party feels that the political parties should give more emphasis on empowering people/voters and enhance their capacity for their overall development,” he said.

The freebies versus the welfare schemes debate have triggered a political slugfest. The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party has been involved in a bitter tussle for the freebies debate which started after Prime Minister’s “revdi” jibe at a rally.

The Supreme Court has also observed that the issue of freebies is important and one that needs debate.