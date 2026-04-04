Free Uber rides, halwa, and rice flour for just Re 1 – These are the steps taken by the Election Commission (EC) to encourage young people to vote in Kerala to step out to vote in the Assembly elections on April 9. The idea is to make voting by youth into a celebration, according to a report by PTI.

To attract young voters, several creative measures are being planned in the southern state. Coffee chains like Starbucks and Cafe Coffee Day are likely to offer discounts, while food delivery apps such as Blinkit, Swiggy, Zomato, and Domino’s have also launched campaigns for the election day. The EC is also using AI videos, reels, competitions to connect with the young.

“Everybody wants to do something, so we will see how they come out with their innovative ways. If they come and do something, that is good. A positive message will come out and it might have an effect,” Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said in an interview to PTI.

Kelkar explained that around 50 lakh voters in Kerala are between 18 and 30 years old, but many of them are not very interested in voting, even if they are registered.

To change this, the EC is trying different ways to spread awareness about the importance of voting, especially since many young people feel that one vote does not make a difference.

Halwa for first- time voters

“We are trying to motivate them (youth) by various means, like giving halwa to first-time voters in every district on polling day. The intention is to sweeten their civic journey so that they feel happy about taking the first step as they enter the area of democracy,” Kelkar told the news agency.

As part of this plan, 200 specially branded halwa packets will be sent to District Election Officers, who will decide the polling booths for distribution. Booth Level Officers and volunteers will identify first-time voters and give them the halwa at selected booths.

Uber will also provide free rides to polling stations within a 2-kilometre distance in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. If the distance is more than that, charges will apply.

Kelkar added that SupplyCo will offer rice flour at Re 1 on April 10 and 11 after the elections, and talks are ongoing with Starbucks and Cafe Coffee Day to provide discounts to voters.

“From our end, we are trying to facilitate and motivate them (youth). We are trying to bring in some sense of responsibility in them and make them realise the importance of their vote,” he said.

The EC’s Electoral Literacy Club, which has over 2,000 members, is also actively organising activities in schools, colleges, communities, and tribal areas.

“I think all this should work and I am sure it will all make a difference this time,” Kelkar asserted.

He also said that political parties are supporting these efforts and taking part in the activities organised by the EC.

Targeting higher voter turnout

Kelkar hopes that these steps will not only encourage young voters but also help achieve an overall voter turnout of around 90 per cent. He noted that a 100 per cent turnout may not be possible because some voters live abroad and may not return to vote. However, he expects most people currently in the state, especially those who updated their names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), to come out and vote, the report noted.

“We had a very good SIR and our electoral roll is very clean. There is no reason why people would not vote after they participated in the SIR and got their names included. So, I feel 90 per cent plus turnout is easily achievable and I am very hopeful of that,” Kelkar said.