Free to go: After Pavan Varma, Nitish Kumar’s clear message to Prashant Kishor

Sending a clear message to Prashant Kishor, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the Janata Dal (United) vice president can leave if he wants to. He further said that everybody was aware of the situations in which he had joined the JD-U. Prashant Kishor has issued statements over the implementation of CAA and NRC that differ from JD-U’s official line. He has asked the state government not to implement the amended citizenship act but JD-U chief Nitish Kumar appears to not agree with his opinion. Today, a meeting of senior party leaders was called to discuss some issues but Prashant Kishor was not present at the meeting.

After the meet, Nitish Kumar spoke to media which asked him about his differences with Prashant Kishor. Responding to the question, the Bihar Chief Minister said: “Someone (Pavan Verma) wrote a letter I replied to it, someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I have to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants, he can go if he wants. Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him,” Nitish Kumar said.

The development comes just days after Nitish Kumar told his colleague and former party MP Pavan Kumar Verma to join any party of his choice. Pavan Verma and Prashant Kishor have been demanding that Nitish Kumar clear his stand over the CAA and NRC. The JDU chief is against NRC but he supports CAA. In fact, his party voted in favour of then Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Pavan Verma recently wrote a detailed letter to Nitish Kumar and asked him to prove the ideological clarity of CAA and NRC. Responding to it, the Bihar CM said: “If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within the party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements is surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes.”