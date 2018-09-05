Free smartphones with Internet connectivity? Here is what Vasundhara Raje has promised ahead of Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (File photo: Express)

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday promised to provide free smartphones to the people along with internet connectivity. This announcement was made by the CM for the families who are covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Rajasthan. All the beneficiaries of this act will fall under the Bhamashah Card that is a part of the Bhamashah Digital Parivar Yojana. According to an Indian Express report, the card under this scheme will be issued free of cost to the woman head of the family by the state government. This way they can avail the schemes of the government that currently supports 54 services.

As of date, 1.64 crore families with over 6 crore members are enrolled under the Bhamashah scheme. Out of the 1.64 crore families, 1.03 crore families are entitled to receive benefits under the NFSA. The state government hopes to include these one crore families under the Digital Parivar Yojana.

It is under the Digital Parivar Yojana, that the families in the state will receive Rs 1,000 in their account in two instalments. According to PTI, under the scheme, smartphones worth Rs 500 and Internet pack of another Rs 500 will be given to each Bhamashah family availing ration under the National Food Security Act, Raje said while addressing the beneficiaries. While talking about the same CM Raje said that the Bhamashah scheme was rolled out to pass the benefit to the poor families. She added that the benefits are now directly transferred in the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Raje also said that the families would be able to get the information related to various government schemes through the mobile phones provided under the scheme.

The Planning Department on September 1, invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from telecom service providers and smartphone manufacturers to set up camps in the districts. Dr Om Prakash Bairwa, Director and Joint Secretary, Department of Planning while talking about the same said, “If someone (covered in the scheme) already has a smartphone, then all they need to do is download the apps, such as the Bhamashah app, and they will still receive the money. The aim is to enable them to get used to using the applications.”