Sanjay Raut defends ‘free Kashmir’ poster spotted at protest against JNU violence in Mumbai

Mumbai Police said it is probing the incident where a woman was seen with ‘Free Kashmir’ poster at Gateway of India. (Photo/ANI)

Free Kashmir poster at Gateway of India: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday sought to defend the ‘free Kashmir’ poster which was on display during protest at the Gateway of India against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence. Images of a woman holding a poster with ‘Free Kashmir’ written over it had gone viral on Monday evening.

Defending the poster, Sanjay Raut said it talked about freedom from restrictions imposed on the people of Kashmir and not about Kashmir’s freedom from India. The Sena spokesperson added that his party won’t tolerate talks about ‘freedom of Kashmir from India’.

“I read in newspaper that those who held ‘free Kashmir’ banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated,” Raut told news agency ANI.

Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena: I read in newspaper that those who held ‘free Kashmir’ banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services,mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/Mi03MkQ3JU — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020



The BJP had reacted sharply to the poster with former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis questioning CM Uddhav Thackeray on how he could tolerate such a ‘separatist element’.

“Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???” Fadnavis wrote on Twitter.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also questioned the motive behind the protest. “To the young of India I want to ask, don’t you see how the ongoing protests are really about breaking apart India? If your answer involves ‘but’ please take this advice – THINK AGAIN!!” Surya tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police said it has taken note of the poster and is probing the matter. “We have taken serious cognizance of the ‘free Kashmir’ poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India.We are definitely investigating it,” Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said.