Free coronavirus vaccine for Delhi residents, if Centre does not make it free for all: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that if such a need arises, then a coronavirus vaccine will be provided free of cost to people of the national capital. The chief minister said that he had appealed to the Centre to provide free vaccine to all, but if it does not do so then the Delhi government would provide it for free.

“I request everyone to not spread misinformation about Covid Vaccine. I had appealed to the Central government that COVID-19 vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If the Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi,” Arvind Kejrieal said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

The Centre has placed orders for 11 million doses from Serum Institute and 5.5 million from Bharat Biotech. The vaccines are being transported to different states and the vaccination drive will begin from Saturday (January 16). Vaccination will be done in two stages. In the first stage, vaccines will be provided to about 3 crore population which include healthcare workers, frontline people like police and paramilitary personnel, safai karamcharis, and people involved in disaster management.

The Centre has said that it will bear the cost of vaccination for three crore people and the state will not have to pay. But it is yet to be seen how states are given these vaccines for the general population. Many states have demanded that the vaccines be made free for people. In the past few months, some states have announced that they will provide vaccine free for poor people.