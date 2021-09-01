‘Free car wash on the go’: Netizens have a field day as video of water flowing from Delhi flyover goes viral

The viral video gave netizens an opportunity to netizens to enjoy a field day as they came up with hilarious reactions.

Amid heavy rainfall in Delhi since Tuesday, a video has gone viral on social media showing a gush of rainwater pouring down from a flyover in the national capital.

The video was first posted by one Sanjay Raina on Twitter which soon went viral. While it is not clear when and where the video was shot, several users have said it looked like the Vikaspuri flyover.

Meanwhile, the viral video gave netizens an opportunity to netizens to enjoy a field day as they came up with hilarious reactions, with some calling it “Niagara Waterfalls” and an opportunity to get a car-wash free of cost.

World class facilities by Kejriwal Free car wash on the go!! #DelhiRains #Delhi pic.twitter.com/KMCl8Kwh7k — Resham ???????? (@MyPoint0fView_) August 31, 2021

Delhi mai banega Niagra Fall … uski ye pehli jhalak hai — Sumit Srivastava (@meet2sumeet) August 31, 2021

आप का अजब गजब विकास मॉडल!

नीचे भी पानी ऊपर भी पानी!! pic.twitter.com/FatKeGIu13 — Mukesh Sharma (@MukeshSharmaMLA) August 31, 2021

The National Capital Region has been witnessing incessant rainfall since Monday, submerging low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city.

On Tuesday, Delhi gauged 84 mm rainfall in just six hours — between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm — that flooded roads and led to massive traffic snarls on key stretches such as ITO, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Dhaula Kuan, and Rohtak road.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North, Delhi, Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Noida, Greater Noida…,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert early morning today.