‘Free bus rides for students’: Arvind Kejriwal announces another sop ahead of Delhi elections

Last year in August, Arvind Kejriwal had announced free travel for women in DTC and Delhi Metro. While Bus services have been made free for women, the free metro rides promise remains unfulfilled.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that his party will make bus rides free for students if it returns to power after the Assembly elections scheduled to be held soon. “Bus rides will be free for students too when we return to power,” Kejriwal said while addressing the 4th Townhall meeting, an outreach programme launched by the Aam Aadmi Party. The Kejriwal government has already extended this benefit to women in the national capital.

Last year in August, Arvind Kejriwal had announced free travel for women in DTC and Delhi Metro. While Bus services have been made free for women, the free metro rides promise remains unfulfilled after Supreme Court questioned the government over its cost on Delhi Metro.

“Bus rides will be free for students when we return to power”: Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal #KejriwalKaTownhall pic.twitter.com/ucW8OJhW1R — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 3, 2020

The Delhi chief minister today assured that if he comes back to power again, electricity and bus rides for women will continue to be free. “The BJP has said that it will end free electricity and free bus rides for women. They have made this clear. But I assure you that if my party comes back to power then we will continue to provide electricity and bus rides free,” Kejriwal said.

Asked how his government would be able to meet the cost of providing free rides to students as well, the Delhi CM cited the example of “a certain chief minister purchasing a Rs 191-crore private jet for his travel. “The same question was asked by our political opponents when we launched the free rides service for women. The burden on us on providing the service for free came at around Rs 140 crore. So, I decided not to buy the plane,” he said to an applauding audience. As per reports, the Gujarat government had in (month) last year purchased an aircraft to ferry the Chief Minister and other VIPs.

The AAP chief, who had been an activist before plunging into politics, always believed in making basic services free for people. He entered into politics promising free water and electricity. After coming to power, Kejriwal launched various services for fress such as medicins at Mohalla Clinic. His free bus rides promise for students comes just weeks before the assembly elections.

Speaking on the upcoming polls, the chief minister said that his work done in the last five years will decide votes. He further said in the next three months, there will be no dark corners in Delhi. “Women safety is our priority…there will be street lights in every corner of Delhi,” Kejriwal added.