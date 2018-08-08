Freak accident! Plane overshoots runway, hits boundary wall at Rajasthan airport; watch what happened next

The incident took place on Tuesday when a Cessna aircraft carrying seven passengers landed at Lalgarh from the Sanganer airport of Jaipur, Lalgarh Police Station SHO Tejwant Singh said.

It was a close shave for passengers of an aircraft as the plane they were travelling in overshot the airstrip while landing and hit a boundary wall at Sri Ganganagar airport in Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan. The incident took place on Tuesday when a Cessna aircraft carrying seven passengers landed at Lalgarh from the Sanganer airport of Jaipur, Lalgarh Police Station SHO Tejwant Singh said. Luckily, all the seven passengers, the pilot and the co-pilot were safe as a major mishap was averted, the official said. The plane overshot and hit the boundary wall at the time of landing at around 1755 hrs.

A representative of Supreme Airlines, which operates the flight service, said the pilot could not land properly due to the presence of birds on the airstrip and the plane overshot. Flight service between Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar was started last month as part of an intra-state air connectivity project of the state government.

Last month, a major mishap was averted after an Air India Express aircraft overshot the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains. However, all passengers were safe and there was no damage to either the aircraft or the runway, the airline had said in a statement.