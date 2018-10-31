Fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 50 lakh from bank account of ‘Ashok Hotel’, police supect insider hand

Delhi police lodges FIR in fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 50 lakh from bank account of ‘Ashok Hotel’

The Delhi police have launched a probe against unknown individuals after it received a complaint from a leading luxury hotel in the national capital alleging fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 50 lakh from its bank account. According to a report in the Times of India, the entire amount was siphoned off from the bank account of the ‘Ashok hotel’ located in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area using half a dozen forged cheques. The hotel comes under the supervision of ITDC (Indian Tourism Development Corporation). The incident occured at the Parliament Street branch of Indian Overseas Bank.

The police officials suspect an insider hand in the crime. They have registered a case under different sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) i.e. sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating).

In its complaint, Ashok Events Limited, a subsidiary of the Ashok hotel said that it noticed a transaction of Rs 53 lakh to an account through a cheque in September. However, later it observed over a dozen cheques allegedly issued by the IOB was cleared at Parliament street branch.

According to daily, the amount was transferred to an account of a private bank based in Delhi’s Tagore Garden. The hotel authorities have asked the officials of the IOB to credit the entire amount back to their account by calling it fraudulent transactions.

The complaint was registered after the completion of an internal inquiry by the hotel management. A police inquiry later found that an accountant with Ashok Events had not reported to the office after the incident. The police also found some cheques of a current account of the hotel at his disposal. Speaking to TOI, Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi said that the accused accountant had copied fraudulently the signature of a senior official.

According to police, the accused accountant has sanctioned the cheques in the name of any individual close to him. In a way to avoid being caught, the accused had entered petty expenses in the corresponding book entries.

The police have conducted multiple raids at his home located somewhere in west Delhi but failed to trace him. According to DCP, the police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused as early as possible.