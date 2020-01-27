France says CAA India’s internal political matter, VP Naidu asks EU to stop interfering

(Representational Image: Reuters)

Amid reports that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be taken up for debate by the European Union, diplomatic officials from France — a key member of the EU, have asserted that the CAA is intrinsically India’s internal political matter. PTI quoted French diplomatic sources as saying that the European Parliament is an institution that is independent of member states, with the Government of India clearly stating that foreign bodies must refrain from interfering in India’s internal matters.

Over the issue of EU discussing CAA-related matters, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu raised his concerns and remarked that India’s new citizenship law is totally within the purview of the Parliament and the government. PTI quoted the Vice President as saying that such steps by the European Parliament were completely uncalled for and it should refrain from making such statements in the future.

The Congress party though used the reports of EU’s decision to debate a bunch of resolutions against the CAA as a tool to lambast the government. Congress leader Kapil Sibal was quoted by PTI as saying that the BJP-led government had led to “internationalisation” of the issue of citizenship and that the European Parliament’s move to debate it, proved the same.

The European Union, a bloc of 28 nations, will debate resolutions and vote on a motion citing the Citizenship Amendment Act, alleging that the new law marks a “dangerous shift” in India’s citizenship regime, PTI reported. Six resolutions have been tabled by groups within the EU, including the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group, Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance (Verts/ALE), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Renew Europe Group (Renew) and Group of the European People’s Party (Christian Democrats) (PPE).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has reacted strongly to EU’s resolution, with PTI reports quoting government sources as saying that the EU parliament should refrain from any actions that question the authority and rights of India’s democratically-elected legislatures.

The European Parliament is set to debate the resolutions in Brussels on January 29, and vote on it on January 30.