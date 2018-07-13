Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah questions governor’s advisers skipping Martyrs’ day function

“The governor was not able to come here due to his engagements but his advisers also did not show up. This is not a function of any party but a state function,” Omar told reporters after paying floral tributes to the martyrs. (PTI)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today questioned the absence of the governor’s advisers at the Martyrs’ day function here saying it was not a party but a state programme to pay tributes to those killed during the 1931 uprising. Twenty-two men were killed in firing by soldiers of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931 during protests against his autocratic rule.

“The governor was not able to come here due to his engagements but his advisers also did not show up. This is not a function of any party but a state function,” Omar told reporters after paying floral tributes to the martyrs. He said if there was an attempt to remove 13 July from the list of official functions, his party would resist it.

“If you want to take this out of the list of state functions, then try it and we will also see. But as long as it is a state function, it should be treated as one,” Omar said. He also questioned the administration’s decision to convene a meeting in the Civil Secretariat on a state holiday.

“A meeting has been scheduled in the secretariat today and I do not think such a meeting would have been scheduled on any other state function day. Perhaps, this meeting has been scheduled to send a signal,” Omar added. He said the July 13, 1931 uprising was not against any individual or a religion. “It was against a system and the entire country was part of it”.

Taking to Twitter, Omar said it was unfortunate that none of the governor’s advisers saw it fit to be present. “It’s been downgraded to the level of Divisional Commissioner where normally the CM leads the function,” he tweeted.