Four years of Narendra Modi government: PM to share NDA’s achievements in Cuttack rally on Saturday

File pic – Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting (PTI Photo)

To mark the fourth anniversary of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on May 26 (Saturday) travel to Odisha, where he will address a huge public meeting at the Bali Yatra grounds in Cuttack. BJP’s Odisha unit president, Basant Panda confirmed the PM’s visit is being held on the occasion of the NDA government’s four years in office. He said the preparations are in full swing for the Saturday event.

The BJP-led NDA had formed the government on May 24, 2014 under Narendra Modi’s leadership. The alliance had won 336 sets in 545-member Lok Sabha.

BJP’s state unit leaders said PM Modi has chosen Cuttack to share his government’s achievements as Odisha was always on his development agenda. Arun Singh, in-charge of the party affairs in the state, said Narendra Modi has a soft corner for the state, adding that during the rally, the PM will share the works done by his government in last four years.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the state is also significant as it comes in the backdrop of BJP’s defeat in the recent Bijepur bypoll and certain urban body elections, though it had performed well in panchayat elections last year. The BJP has performed very well in elections in northeastern states and now it has turned its focus towards Odisha. The state sends 21 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

In 2014 polls, BJP had won just one seat while the remaining was bagged by the BJD. The state will go to polls next year along with the General Elections. The party leadership also has been working hard with its cadres in the state as it is aiming to increase its tally in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly as well.

In the current Legislative Assembly which has 174 chairs, the BJP has just 10 MLAs. During his visit to the state earlier, party president Amit Shah had said that party will form government next year by winning more than 120 seats.

After the BJP’s victory in Nagaland and Tripura, Shah said the party’s golden era will begin only when it secured power in West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala.