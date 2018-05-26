Four years of Modi government: These were the most productive years of Indian democracy, says UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

To mark four years of Modi government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a press conference at Lucknow on Saturday. In the conference, he said that these four years have been the most productive years of Indian Democracy since Independence, be it in terms of foreign relations or internal affairs and even implementation of schemes and projects about youth, Dalits, women and everyone in the country. “India will be a superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

In the press conference, he highlighted that AIIMS Rae Bareli was pending for years, but it is about to begin its Out-Patients’ Department operations due to the initiative of the central government. AIIMS Gorakhpur is about to be set up after PM Modi came into power and as many as five district hospitals were provided funds for making medical colleges. Eight more district hospitals of Uttar Pradesh have agreed to set up medical colleges this year. “Sixty crore people of the state will benefit from the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, this step will prove to be a revolutionary step in the health sector,” he added.

Not just that, Adityanath also said how large-scale work on infrastructure has been going on in the country – roads were built, drinking water system has improved and every village was excited. All the villages of the state have now got electricity – 24 hours electricity in every district headquarters, and 18 hours of electricity in every village have been ensured.

Uttar Pradesh became number one in wheat production once again, under the NDA government, the chief minister noted. 40 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 43 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured from the farmers and they were paid with Real Time Gross Settlement, without any delays. State came in the second position in paddy production because of that. The BJP-State Government has done a lot of work for the benefit of the farmers in one year and has been able to waive the loans of up to one lakh rupees of small and marginal farmers, to help them.

If the government has done everything to make its schemes and work reach the public, “100 percent implementation has been ensured”. The benefits of schemes were made available to the common people through technology. The government has lived up to every slogan of every development and proved them to be true,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

He said that Narendra Modi has never discriminated amongst people and formulated welfare schemes for everyone without any discrimination. Even the UP government has been working tirelessly to help them reach the public, and this has helped in doubling the income of farmers in the state, Yogi Adityanath pointed out.

“People rose above the caste-religion and created the government of Narendra Modi,” said the CM. “Successful steps have been taken by both the central and state government to curb down black money in India,” he added.