Four years of BJP government: Congress worker shaves off head to protest in Chandigarh

Congress worker shaveing off her head in protest (twitter.com/ANI)

As Narendra Modi government completed four years of governance on Saturday, a Congress worker shaved off her head in Chandigarh in protest. The party workers also staged a protest in Delhi and Chandigarh, to observe ‘Vishwasghat Divas’ to mark the BJP-government’s fourth anniversary on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president also tweeted stating that the Modi Government has failed in fields of agriculture, foreign policy, fuel price, and job creation. He added that the government excels in communication, slogan creation and yoga, all the while struggling with complex issues.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public rally in Baliyatra ground of Cuttack in Odisha on Saturday, to mark the fourth year of his government. He is expected to talk about the achievements of his government in the rally, which has been organised to enthuse the party workers in the state. It is a state that is critical to continue BJP’s “golden era”.

BJP also has also started a Twitter campaign called ‘Saaf Niyat Sahi Vikas’ to highlight their achievements in successful Banking Reforms in the country, or boost India’s growth and GDP.

The BJP President Amit Shah while holding a press conference, to celebrate the four years of government said, “BJP provided the most hardworking Prime Minister & the most popular leader in the world to the country, a PM who works for 15-18 hours a day. We are proud that this Prime Minister is a leader of BJP.”